Shanna Desmond remembered as hopeful, resolute as second funeral is held
But behind that smile was a steely sense of determination that made the 31-year-old woman an admired figure in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., the village where she lived with her husband Lionel and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah before a horrific murder-suicide. Shanna and Aaliyah Desmond were to be laid to rest at a private funeral Thursday in nearby Tracadie, a day after a funeral for her mother-in-law Brenda Desmond as well as Lionel, who police say killed them all and then himself.
