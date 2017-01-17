Sex offences with 9 girls sees Moncton man sentenced to time served
Earlier this month, Gadher pleaded guilty to sexually touching a person under the age of 16 in Moncton between April 2014 and September 2015. He also pleaded guilty to communicating with eight girls under the age of 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from them on Dec. 5, 2014.
