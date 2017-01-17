Sears partners with N.B. to open new business centre, improve customer service
The New Brunswick government is giving struggling retailer Sears Canada Inc. $3.5 million to open a business centre in the province that's expected to create 180 new jobs. The centre, to be located in the city of Edmundston, N.B., will be home to positions such as business services agents, information technology support and human resources personnel.
