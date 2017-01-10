Saint John missed deadline for early Canada 150 funding: deputy mayor
Shirley McAlary, Saint John's Deputy Mayor, says a lack of coordination at city hall caused the municipality to miss the deadline for the first round of funding for Canada 150 celebrations. Fredericton and Moncton were among 19 Canadian centres to receive funds for New Year celebrations that included live music and performing arts events.
