Saint Andrews saw record year in tourism, mayor says
Saint Andrews saw a boom in tourism for 2016 and the New Brunswick community is hoping the trend continues in 2017. Mayor Doug Naish said the area has been a tourist destination for more than 100 years, but this past summer was one of the busiest in his memory.
