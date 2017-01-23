Replacement names proposed for sites with the name 'Negro' near Saint John, N.B.
Researcher Ralph Thomas, who is working with the New Brunswick Black History Society and the province to identify areas for potential name changes, says alternatives are being proposed for Negro Point Breakwater in west Saint John and for Negro Head in Lorneville. Thomas says the main reason for the change is that some people refer to the areas by the more derogatory N-word.
