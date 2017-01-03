RCMP seek woman in connection with armed robbery in Moncton
The woman who robbed the Shopping Basket Convenience Plus is described as being about five feet five inches tall, with a heavy build, say RCMP. The armed robbery occurred at the Shopping Basket Convenience Plus store on Humphrey Street at about 10:30 p.m., said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Tue
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Tue
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC