RCMP seek 'persons of interest' in de...

RCMP seek 'persons of interest' in death of man found stabbed in crashed car in Moncton

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: CBC News

RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two persons of interest in a Moncton homicide that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Codiac Regional RCMP are searching for two "persons of interest" in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man who was found stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in Moncton on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan 3 other chillin 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec '16 be safe 4 Xmas 1
News Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin... Dec '16 Sargeant Renfrew ... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC