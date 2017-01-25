RCMP seek 'persons of interest' in death of man found stabbed in crashed car in Moncton
RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two persons of interest in a Moncton homicide that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Codiac Regional RCMP are searching for two "persons of interest" in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man who was found stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in Moncton on Tuesday.
