RCMP seek 2 in armed robbery in St. Stephen

Riverside Grocery in St. Stephen was the scene of an armed robbery Monday night, with RCMP responding to the scene at 9:40 p.m. A man and woman armed with knives entered the store at 240 Milltown Blvd. and demanded money. RCMP were called to the scene at about 9:40 p.m. The man is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 25 years old, and approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build.

