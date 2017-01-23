RCMP seek 2 in armed robbery in St. Stephen
Riverside Grocery in St. Stephen was the scene of an armed robbery Monday night, with RCMP responding to the scene at 9:40 p.m. A man and woman armed with knives entered the store at 240 Milltown Blvd. and demanded money. RCMP were called to the scene at about 9:40 p.m. The man is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 25 years old, and approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec '16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC