Queen Elizabeth II Misses New Year's Day Church Service Due to Illness But Is Feeling "Better"
Queen Elizabeth II missed her annual New Year's Day church service Sunday due to her ongoing cold but her daughter Anne, Princess Royal said the 90-year-old monarch is feeling "better." The 66-year-old younger sister of Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince Harry 's aunt made her comments to well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where the queen has a country retreat, BBC News reported.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
