Queen Elizabeth II Misses New Year's Day Church Service Due to Illness But Is Feeling "Better"

Queen Elizabeth II missed her annual New Year's Day church service Sunday due to her ongoing cold but her daughter Anne, Princess Royal said the 90-year-old monarch is feeling "better." The 66-year-old younger sister of Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince Harry 's aunt made her comments to well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where the queen has a country retreat, BBC News reported.

