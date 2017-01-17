Prince of Wales's charity gives Janua...

Prince of Wales's charity gives January boost of A 670k funding to rural communities

Prince Charles is Patron of The Prince's Countryside Fund, a charity whose vision is of a 'confident, robust and sustainable agricultural and rural community' Hard hit rural communities across the UK are being given a helping hand by countryside charity, the Prince's Countryside Fund, who have announced A 670,000 of vital grant support for rural initiatives. The Fund, established in 2010 by Prince Charles, has announced that it will be supporting 19 projects across the UK through its grant giving programme which has awarded over A 8 million since 2010.

