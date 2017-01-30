President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May
A petition to ban Donald Trump from visiting the UK in a state visit has reached more than one million signatures in response to the US leader's controversial immigration clampdown. The petition, launched on the UK Government's petition page on Sunday morning by Graham Guest, asks that President Trump be barred from making an official state visit "because it would cause embarassment to Her Majesty the Queen".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec '16
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec '16
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC