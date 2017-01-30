President Donald Trump and Prime Mini...

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May

A petition to ban Donald Trump from visiting the UK in a state visit has reached more than one million signatures in response to the US leader's controversial immigration clampdown. The petition, launched on the UK Government's petition page on Sunday morning by Graham Guest, asks that President Trump be barred from making an official state visit "because it would cause embarassment to Her Majesty the Queen".

