Polar Bear Dip participants brave the cold for a cause
Hundreds of attendees came out for Polar Bear Dips in both Toronto and Oakville on New Year's Day. More than 500 people came out for the annual plunge at Toronto's Sunnyside Beach.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
