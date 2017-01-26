Persons of interest in Lincoln, NB sh...

Persons of interest in Lincoln, NB shooting arrested

Read more: GlobalNews

Evan Polchies, left, and Joe-Anna Hachey have been arrested in connection to a shooting death in Lincoln, N.B. They were identified as persons of interest in the shooting late last week. In a release, police said a 30-year-old Kingsclear First Nation man and 23-year-old Fredericton woman were arrested in Benton, N.B. on Sunday afternoon.

