Penalty for Canaport songbird deaths will fund conservation efforts

Thousand of birds died after being drawn on a foggy day to the Canaport LNG terminal flame in Saint John in September 2013. The deaths of thousands of songbirds at the Canaport LNG terminal more than three years ago resulted in a $750,000 penalty against the company, and now some of that money will be used for migratory bird conservation, according to Nature NB executive director Vanessa Roy-McDougall.

