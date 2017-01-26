NextDecade Takes Aim at Texas City fo...

NextDecade Takes Aim at Texas City for LNG Export

NextDecade LLC has signed lease agreements with the State of Texas and City of Texas City for a close to 1,000-acre site at Shoal Point for the potential development of a multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas export facility. Texas City owns almost 376 acres at Shoal Point, while the Texas General Land Office manages the adjoining 618 acres of state land.

