New plant manager settling in at Maibec mill
Kevin Paradis has been working as a logger and in mills for much of his life, and now he's overseeing one of the largest in northern Maine's Route 11 forestry cluster. Paradis started the job of plant manager at the Maibec softwood lumber mill in Masardis in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Sun
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC