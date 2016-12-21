New outlook for Bathurst and Chaleur region, says mayor
Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie says co-operation among municipalities, villages and local service districts is good for the Chaleur region. Bathurst and nearby municipalities joined forces for the first time in 2016 to promote tourism in the Chaleur region, and now they want to put that collaborative spirit into economic development.
