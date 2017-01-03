New Brunswick woman receives ransom call for missing dog Sadie

Denise Ramsay says her 12-year-old German shepherd Labrador mix dog vanished from her yard in Miramichi at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 28. She says she received a call from a blocked number on New Year's Day and the man on the other end of the line said he had her dog Sadie. The man demanded $200 and said he wasn't going to drop off the dog until the money was transferred to him.

