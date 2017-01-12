New Brunswick woman charged after alleged drunk driver hits police cruiser
New Brunswick RCMP say an officer investigating a complaint about a possible impaired driver saw a car mishandle an exit ramp in Shediac and instead drive directly into a cruiser. Police say a 24-year-old Dieppe woman was released and is to appear in court in April on impaired driving charges.
