New Brunswick weather: ice storm knocks out power to more than 90,000
NB Power crews are assessing the damage after an ice storm overnight has left more than 98,000 homes and businesses without electricity. NB Power says more than 98,000 homes and businesses without electricity across the province, with the largest number in the Moncton area where more than 41,000 are affected.
