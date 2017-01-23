New Brunswick university says it knows who carved swastika on snow-covered field
Mount Allison University says it has found the people responsible for etching a swastika into the snow on a campus field. Photos of a swastika carved in the snow at Alumni Field at the Sackville, N.B., university were captured on social media over the weekend.
