New Brunswick to the rescue for South Korean student teachers

New Brunswick saved the day for South Korean student teaching interns who were looking forward to an overseas internship in the Halifax area in January. When it became unlikely that the Nova Scotia Teachers' Union's work-to-rule job action would end before their placements were meant to begin - something that prevented schools in that province from accommodating interns - New Brunswick's Atlantic Education International jumped in to salvage the 19 internships.

