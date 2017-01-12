New Brunswick parents welcomed over 6...

New Brunswick parents welcomed over 6,000 babies in 2016

Preliminary results released by the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick show that 6,015 children were born in the province in 2016, 3,043 boys and 2,972 girls. "Our government has pledged to make New Brunswick the best place to raise a family," said Service New Brunswick Minister Ed Doherty.

