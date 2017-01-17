New Brunswick man Curling Across the Nation
Rob Swan continued to curl across the nation on Jan. 17 at the Swift Current Curling Club. Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah Rob Swan made a stop in Swift Current on Tuesday as he continued to raise awareness for the sport of curling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
