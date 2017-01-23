New Brunswick grandfather creates do-it-yourself 'Zamboni'
WATCH ABOVE: A New Brunswick grandfather who wanted to spend more time on the ice, rather than scraping it, with his grandson has created a homemade ice clearing machine with stuff lying around his garage. Global's Shelley Steeves reports.
