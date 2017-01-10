New Brunswick community to reverse pit bull, Rottweiler ban
Councillors in the village of Chipman, New Brunswick, say they're making changes to a breed-specific ban on pit bulls and rottweiler due to the difficulty of enforcement. Global's Adrienne South reports.
