N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales

N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales as Moncton clinic nears completion

19 hrs ago

New Brunswick is being urged to ban blood plasma sales, even as a for-profit Ontario company says it is weeks away from opening a clinic in the Maritime province. Canadian Plasma Resources, which pays qualified donors $25 to $100 per donation, says its Moncton clinic is almost ready, although it hasn't yet received federal approval.

