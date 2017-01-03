N.B. dance troupe performs on Disney ...

N.B. dance troupe performs on Disney World stage

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Echoes of New Brunswick dance troupe performed on the Disney Springs Waterside Stage Dec. 30. Dance instructor Ann Landry says when the Echoes of New Brunswick dance troupe performed at Walt Disney World on Dec. 30, they gave the best performance she has ever seen them do. The 13-member group, which includes girls as young as 8, were invited to dance on the Disney Springs Waterside Stage near Orlando, Fla., after auditioning for the Disney Performing Arts program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... 17 hr Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan 3 other chillin 1
News Letter: More than a border divides us Dec 30 thats fer sure 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec 25 be safe 4 Xmas 1
News Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin... Dec 16 Sargeant Renfrew ... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC