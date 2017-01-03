N.B. dance troupe performs on Disney World stage
The Echoes of New Brunswick dance troupe performed on the Disney Springs Waterside Stage Dec. 30. Dance instructor Ann Landry says when the Echoes of New Brunswick dance troupe performed at Walt Disney World on Dec. 30, they gave the best performance she has ever seen them do. The 13-member group, which includes girls as young as 8, were invited to dance on the Disney Springs Waterside Stage near Orlando, Fla., after auditioning for the Disney Performing Arts program.
