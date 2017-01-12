Moncton lifts precautionary boil wate...

Moncton lifts precautionary boil water order

10 min ago Read more: CBC News

The city of Moncton advises residents that water in the affected area is now safe to consume. The order was issued after a water main broke in the city's north end on Tuesday and affected 3,900 households and commercial properties and five schools.

