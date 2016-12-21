Miramichi mayor reflects on death of predecessor, promises busy 2017
Adam Lordon was elected the mayor of Miramichi after serving as acting-mayor after the death of three-term mayor Gerry Cormier. Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon says after a year best described as sad and eventful he and council are looking forward to bringing changes to the city in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC