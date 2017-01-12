Miramichi man admits to 2016 murder of Michael Ryan
Brandon Blake Colford, 20, of Blackville, admitted to the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Michael Mark Ryan Thursday morning at a surprise appearance in Miramichi's Court of Queen's Bench. Colford was escorted into the courtroom by two sheriffs, his hands in shackles.
