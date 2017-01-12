Miramichi business owners question future with bypass coming
Don MacLellan is concerned what will happen to the restaurant he opened months ago after a new bypass diverts traffic from Route 11 in Miramichi. Two restaurant owners in Miramichi, N.B., are worrying about the future of their businesses after learning a bypass will be built to divert high volumes of traffic from the area.
