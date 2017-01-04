Military veteran, three family member...

Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in rural Nova Scotia home

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

An Afghanistan war veteran and three females, including his wife, mother and 10-year-old daughter, have been found shot to death in a home in rural Nova Scotia. RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, and said Wednesday it appeared a 33-year-old man shot himself, and that three females, aged 52, 31 and 10, also died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Tue Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Tue other chillin 1
News Letter: More than a border divides us Dec 30 thats fer sure 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec 25 be safe 4 Xmas 1
News Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin... Dec 16 Sargeant Renfrew ... 1
News Study says N.L. will see below average food pri... Dec 6 meanwhile 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,174

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC