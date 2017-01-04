Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in rural Nova Scotia home
An Afghanistan war veteran and three females, including his wife, mother and 10-year-old daughter, have been found shot to death in a home in rural Nova Scotia. RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, and said Wednesday it appeared a 33-year-old man shot himself, and that three females, aged 52, 31 and 10, also died of apparent gunshot wounds.
