Meghan Markle's dad meets Prince Harry

The 32-year-old royal - the son of Prince Charles and brother of Prince William - has been dating the 35-year-old actress since May last year and it has now been revealed that her dad 72-year-old Thomas Markle, who lives in Toronto, Canada, has been introduced to the regal Englishman. Speaking about Harry and Thomas' meeting, Meghan's brother Thomas Markle Junior, told the DailyMail.com : "'My dad knew about [the relationship] from the start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.