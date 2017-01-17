Matthew Tucker denies memory of killing mother with shotgun
Matthew Tucker, 36, of Oak Haven, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 15 in the 2014 shooting death of his mother, Dorothy Tucker. He had been awake for four days prior to the shotgun killing and was living in fear, he told the Saint John Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday.
