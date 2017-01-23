Man who suffered heart attack in Cardiff pub left waiting after ambulance failed to show up

The Welsh Ambulance Service has apologised to Paul Jones who ended up being taken to hospital by his nephew after waiting for more than an hour A man who suffered a heart attack while having a meal with his fiance had to wait more than an hour to be treated when an ambulance failed to show up. Paul Jones was enjoying a steak with his partner Diane Nathaniel at the Prince of Wales pub in Cardiff city centre on Wednesday evening when he began having severe chest pains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.