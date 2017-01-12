Man sent to hospital after early-morning shooting
A man was taken to hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Lincoln, outside Fredericton. RCMP were called to Tamarack Park, off the Lincoln Road, at about 5:10 a.m. By the time they arrived, the wounded man had walked to the Knights Inn Fredericton, a motel on the Lincoln Road.
Read more at CBC News.
