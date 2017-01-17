Man charged with threatening N.B. pre...

Man charged with threatening N.B. premier will get psychological assessment

CBC News

A Moncton-area man charged with threatening Premier Brian Gallant was released from custody Wednesday but was ordered to get a psychological assessment before his next court appearance in March. Daniel LeBlanc, 35, of Homestead Road in Second North River, west of Moncton, was charged Tuesday with threatening to cause bodily harm to Gallant.

