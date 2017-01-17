Longtime Toronto nightclub security m...

Longtime Toronto nightclub security man among dead in Mexico nightclub shooting

Tributes poured in on Monday from friends and colleagues of a longtime Toronto bouncer who died in a shooting attack at a music festival in Mexico. Kirk Wilson was identified in several Mexican reports as among five people killed when gunfire broke out at the crowded beachfront Blue Parrot nightclub as it throbbed with electronic music.

