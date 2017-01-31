Leading private schools probed as par...

Leading private schools probed as part of child abuse inquiry

More than 60 residential institutions including several top private schools are being investigated by Scotland's national child abuse inquiry. They are among more than 100 locations where the abuse of children is said to have taken place, chairwoman Lady Smith said.

