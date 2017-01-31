Leading private schools probed as part of child abuse inquiry
More than 60 residential institutions including several top private schools are being investigated by Scotland's national child abuse inquiry. They are among more than 100 locations where the abuse of children is said to have taken place, chairwoman Lady Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec '16
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec '16
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC