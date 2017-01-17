Lack of snow puts 'paws' on NB dog sl...

Lack of snow puts 'paws' on NB dog sledding business

Doug Stoakley, owner of NB Urban Mushing, packs away his rigging due to a lack of snow on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A dog sled tour operator from Salisbury, N.B. says he's lost thousands of dollars in tour bookings due to a lack of snowfall so far this winter.

