Kent County man jailed for child pornography
A 30-year-old man from Saint-Edouard-de-Kent has been jailed after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and failing to report his address to the National Sex Offender Registry. Marcel Savoie was charged in October after the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at his residence.
