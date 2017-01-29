Jurors should have to provide reasons for verdict, Toronto lawyer argues
Dennis Oland was granted bail on Oct. 25, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed his murder conviction and ordered a new trial. A Toronto lawyer says the New Brunswick Court of Appeal's decision to overturn Dennis Oland's murder conviction because of an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury illustrates a problem with the system that should be changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Sun
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC