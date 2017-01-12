Ice storm overwhelms swath of New Bru...

Ice storm overwhelms swath of New Brunswick: 'People are definitely anxious'

New Brunswickers have been warned it will be days before life returns to normal in parts of the province after a messy ice storm that snapped power poles, strained trees, and has left tens of thousands in the dark. "When you're driving on the streets, you're manoeuvring around trees at every turn," Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon said Thursday afternoon.

