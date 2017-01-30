Hundreds gather across province for Quebec shooting vigils
Vigils for six people killed in a Quebec mosque were held throughout the province on Monday night in cities such as Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton. Vigils for six people killed in a Quebec mosque were held throughout the province on Monday night in cities such as Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec '16
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec '16
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC