How Duchess Kate Is Celebrating Her 35th Birthday
Duchess Kate will spend her 35th birthday Monday privately at her home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, with Prince William and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. William and Kate joined Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, making her first public appearance after suffering a cold for nearly a month, at St. Mary Magdalene church on Sunday.
