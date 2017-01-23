Hong Kong man, 61, suffers from rare ...

Hong Kong man, 61, suffers from rare - mad honey' poisoning

18 hrs ago

The city's health authorities are investigating a rare case of "mad honey" poisoning involving a 61-year-old Hongkonger who had eaten honey from Nepal. The victim was hit by weakness, numbness, chills and shortness of breath about 45 minutes after eating just a spoonful of the honey in question at home on January 18, the Centre for Health Protection said.

