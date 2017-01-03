'Get me off of here': Father and 3 yo...

'Get me off of here': Father and 3 young sons left dangling on broken chairlift at Crabbe

Curtis Rossignol said his day of skiing at Crabbe Mountain with his three sons started out 'great,' until the chairlift got stuck. Three young boys who were among the dozens of people stranded on a broken chairlift at Crabbe Mountain, north of Fredericton, late Thursday afternoon were "cold and crying and scared," but are already raring to ski again, according to their father.

