'Get me off of here': Father and 3 young sons left dangling on broken chairlift at Crabbe
Curtis Rossignol said his day of skiing at Crabbe Mountain with his three sons started out 'great,' until the chairlift got stuck. Three young boys who were among the dozens of people stranded on a broken chairlift at Crabbe Mountain, north of Fredericton, late Thursday afternoon were "cold and crying and scared," but are already raring to ski again, according to their father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|1 hr
|James
|3
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC