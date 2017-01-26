George III's draft abdication letter among royal papers to be made public
A draft letter of abdication written by King George III during the American War of Independence is among royal papers which will be available for public viewing for the first time. The handwritten letter was composed by the monarch - who was often called "the mad king" - after difficulties in forming a government during the political crisis of March 1783.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec '16
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC